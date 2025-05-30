Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 1,126 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $214.09 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $222.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.