Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Purchases Shares of 2,265 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,149,754,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,083,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,604,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,444 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,905.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 903,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,889,000 after acquiring an additional 858,193 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 68,617.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 762,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,810,000 after purchasing an additional 761,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,901,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total value of $5,166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $59,506,950.58. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,075 shares of company stock worth $7,305,942 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $403.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $433.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.01. The stock has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $390.50 and a 12 month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.09%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

