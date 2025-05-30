Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 272 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $258.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.19 and its 200 day moving average is $239.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $163.53 and a 1 year high of $269.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.