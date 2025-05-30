GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in GE Aerospace by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace
In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GE Aerospace Price Performance
NYSE:GE opened at $244.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $246.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.17.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GE Aerospace Company Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
