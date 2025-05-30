JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 230,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 64,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 288.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,391,000 after buying an additional 400,239 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

