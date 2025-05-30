FC Advisory LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.99 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.87.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

