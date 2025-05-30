AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 68,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in AbbVie by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.3%

ABBV stock opened at $185.40 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The company has a market capitalization of $327.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.95.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

