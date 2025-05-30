Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,779 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,311 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $48,988. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,901,701 shares of company stock valued at $370,407,533. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $122.32 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $133.49. The company has a market cap of $288.66 billion, a PE ratio of 643.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.40.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

