Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys 2,908 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MOAT opened at $89.94 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $99.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.17.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.