FC Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 142,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $413.53 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.39.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

