Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 41,923 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 18,858 shares.The stock last traded at $144.04 and had previously closed at $143.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Trading Down 2.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.71. The firm has a market cap of $703.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $148.54 million during the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.