Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Stock Price Down 9.8% – Time to Sell?

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report) fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.51. 1,078,051 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 420% from the average session volume of 207,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Tudor Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$111.54 million, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.97.

About Tudor Gold

(Get Free Report)

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tudor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tudor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.