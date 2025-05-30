Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Short Interest Down 95.0% in May

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Universal Robina Stock Performance

UVRBF opened at $1.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. Universal Robina has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.07.

Get Universal Robina alerts:

Universal Robina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. It operates through Branded Consumer Foods, and Agro-Industrial and Commodity Food Products segments. The Branded Consumer Foods segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, beverages, instant noodles, and pasta, as well as ready-to-drink tea products.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Robina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Robina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.