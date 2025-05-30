Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the April 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Macquarie Group Stock Performance

Macquarie Group stock opened at $137.81 on Friday. Macquarie Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.42.

Macquarie Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8217 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Macquarie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.86%.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

