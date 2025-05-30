Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Drops By 95.2%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the April 30th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sumitomo Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Chemical stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sumitomo Chemical has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $14.99.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 7.00%.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

