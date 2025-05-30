New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Trading 7.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.06 and last traded at C$1.93. 1,258,174 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 552,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$431.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.20.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Insider Transactions at New Found Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Jared Ryan Saunders acquired 33,250 shares of New Found Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,875.00. Also, Director Keith Boyle bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,875.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 60,950 shares of company stock worth $91,539. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.