Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Stock Price Down 12% – Here’s Why

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report) traded down 12% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 392,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,178% from the average session volume of 30,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Orex Minerals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.63.

About Orex Minerals

Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern The company also explores for lead and zinc.

