ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Price Up 11.2% – Here’s Why

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 56.47 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 55.37 ($0.75). 6,167,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 3,873,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.80 ($0.67).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.80) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £345.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.03.

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

