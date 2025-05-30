ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Price Up 11.2% – Here’s Why

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 56.47 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 55.37 ($0.75). 6,167,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 3,873,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.80 ($0.67).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.80) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, May 8th.
Read Our Latest Report on ITM Power
ITM Power Stock Performance
About ITM Power
ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.
Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ITM Power
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Taiwan Semiconductor: Time to Buy After Strong NVIDIA Results?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- e.l.f. Beauty Sees Record Surge After Earnings, Rhode Deal
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Apple Stock Could Rally After Tariffs Are Blocked By Court
Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.