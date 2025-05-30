GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 556 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 65.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $172.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.92 and its 200-day moving average is $176.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $208.70.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.94.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,285.89. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $238,347.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,213.28. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,533 shares of company stock worth $26,772,774 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

