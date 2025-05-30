AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $3.90 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in CME Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 95,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,455 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Suzanne Sprague sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.83, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,885.88. This trade represents a 15.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total value of $1,304,836.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,164.96. This trade represents a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,180 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $285.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.47 and its 200-day moving average is $250.66. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $287.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

