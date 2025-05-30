Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Amgen by 1,292.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,693,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,541,991,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,182,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,205,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,441,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,975 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $401,913,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $283.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.50. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $152.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 86.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.22.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

