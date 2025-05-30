Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.9% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 13,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,164.91. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.65.

Shares of JPM opened at $264.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $734.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

