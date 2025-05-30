Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Novartis Stock Up 0.5%

NVS stock opened at $112.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.01. Novartis AG has a one year low of $96.06 and a one year high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.