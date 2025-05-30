First County Bank CT Purchases New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First County Bank CT acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of First County Bank CT’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $921,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after buying an additional 3,292,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after buying an additional 2,409,649 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,813,000 after acquiring an additional 672,757 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,577,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $128.76 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

