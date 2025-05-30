Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.6% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Constant Guidance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $128.76 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.75 and its 200 day moving average is $128.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

