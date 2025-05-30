Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $972,637,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after buying an additional 4,699,792 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,595,000 after buying an additional 2,572,739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,360,000 after buying an additional 1,683,297 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,306,000 after buying an additional 1,400,086 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $188.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.33. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

