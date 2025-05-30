Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 2.250-2.25 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 9.400-9.40 EPS.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $178.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.45. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares in the company, valued at $27,235,083.20. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dell Technologies stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. ( NYSE:DELL Free Report ) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.12.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

