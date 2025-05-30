Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director James M. Whitehurst Sells 72,955 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director James M. Whitehurst sold 72,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,549,564.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,205.64. This trade represents a 23.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE U opened at $23.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.19. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V2 Financial group LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on U. Macquarie began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Unity Software from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.21.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

