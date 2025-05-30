U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Boosted by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

USB opened at $43.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

