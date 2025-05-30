Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 11.10%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.99 and a 12 month high of $69.88. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

