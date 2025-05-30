CT UK High Income Trust (LON:CHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CT UK High Income Trust (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 4.80 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CT UK High Income Trust had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 84.52%.

CT UK High Income Trust Trading Up 0.5%

CHI stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.42) on Friday. CT UK High Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 84 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 106 ($1.43). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 97.31. The company has a market capitalization of £87.49 million, a PE ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get CT UK High Income Trust alerts:

CT UK High Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from CT UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. CT UK High Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

CT UK High Income Trust Company Profile

CT UK High Income Trust aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income alongside the potential for capital growth. The Trust invests predominantly in UK equities. Investment is focused on a portfolio of quality businesses that aim to deliver a high level of growing income over time alongside capital growth for shareholders.

The trust has two classes of share – Ordinary shares and B shares – which pay the same level of quarterly cash distributions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CT UK High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT UK High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.