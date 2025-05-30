Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (6.70) (($0.09)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Invinity Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 237.38% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%.

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of IES opened at GBX 16 ($0.22) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £69.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 6.96. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 7.76 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 27 ($0.36). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.54) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Monday, March 31st.

About Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems plc is a global manufacturer of vanadium flow batteries (VFB), a leading alternative to lithium-ion technology. Ideally placed to address the substantial demand for long-duration utility-grade stationary energy storage solutions, Invinity has deployed its modular battery systems across 82 sites in 15 countries, more than any other company in the space.

