Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA) Releases Earnings Results

Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Chagee Stock Performance

Shares of CHA opened at $30.99 on Friday. Chagee has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $41.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chagee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Chagee Company Profile

Our Mission With every cup of our tea, we aspire to foster a global connection of people and cultures. Our Vision To modernize the tea-drinking experience through technology and innovation. Our Core Values “Customer First” is the foundational philosophy of how we make decisions and run our business. “Caring for Partners” is the core value that defines how we interact with consumers, franchise partners, suppliers, and employees.

