Farmers Trust Co. Grows Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,048.59. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,496,045.28. This trade represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,552 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,382. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 0.8%

AFL stock opened at $102.77 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $86.46 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

