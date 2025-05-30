Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 4.2% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,280,000 after purchasing an additional 218,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,419 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,597 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,936,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,907,000 after purchasing an additional 340,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,406,452,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.84.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.55. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.25 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

