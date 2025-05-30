Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $33,294,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,906,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:LMT opened at $473.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.07. The stock has a market cap of $110.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

