Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AMD Earnings

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $147.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.58.

AMD opened at $113.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.27 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average of $113.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

