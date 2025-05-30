First County Bank CT Buys 2,375 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First County Bank CT grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128,380 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,394 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,622 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $82.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average is $74.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

