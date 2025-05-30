Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Beta Bionics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Beta Bionics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beta Bionics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Beta Bionics stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. Beta Bionics has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beta Bionics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBNX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Beta Bionics Company Profile

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

