Bank of America Boosts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $385.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $335.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $309.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.92.

Shares of CAT opened at $351.73 on Friday. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The company has a market cap of $165.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

