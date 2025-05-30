Welch Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.55 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2592 per share. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

