Marvell Technology’s (MRVL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRVL. B. Riley cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Melius Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.32.

MRVL stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $47.09 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.09.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $412,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,310.73. This represents a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $38,248.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,248.60. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,541 shares of company stock worth $2,079,948. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

