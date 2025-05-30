Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 178.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 152.7%.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $592.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.46. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 44.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski purchased 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $25,001.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087 shares in the company, valued at $25,001. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Credit

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $7.50 price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

