Park National Corp OH Purchases 280 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in RTX were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

RTX Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $134.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $139.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.03.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 79.77%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

