35,697 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,697 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 479.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 942.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.47.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $86.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.69.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $6,788,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,013.60. The trade was a 86.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $102,187.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,305.20. This trade represents a 16.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,538 shares of company stock worth $20,748,219 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

