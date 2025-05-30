Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $62.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

