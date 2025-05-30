Ameriflex Group Inc. Invests $26,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 124,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,971,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $274.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $276.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.14 and its 200 day moving average is $253.51.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.11.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

