Park National Corp OH Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,650,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4%

EFA opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average of $80.64. The company has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $89.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

