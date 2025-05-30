Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its stake in Eaton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 71,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 40,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Eaton by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 39,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $2,351,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $324.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.23. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $379.99.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.83.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $15,593,423.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 489,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,490,880.92. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

