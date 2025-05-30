Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 33,613 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,613 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elser Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3,665.7% during the 4th quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 733,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,709,000 after buying an additional 713,608 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 589.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 664,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,268,000 after acquiring an additional 568,413 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,253,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,916,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,493,000 after purchasing an additional 521,107 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.51.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

